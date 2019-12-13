Apple launches huge movie bundle sale: Star Wars, Dark Knight, Harry Potter, more from $5

- Dec. 13th 2019 9:01 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

We’re under a week away from the release of the latest Star Wars film, and Apple is commemorating the event with a huge movie sale today. That includes nearly every Star Wars film, plus markdowns on various bundles including Batman, DC Universe, Superman, and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library, delivering excellent value along the way. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Star Wars deals abound in this weekend’s sale

Apple is offering the original six-movie Star Wars collection for $49.99. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked at Apple to date. You’ll get the first two trilogies here, working out to just over $8 per film.

If you’re looking for more recently-released titles, those are on sale too at 50% off. That brings the price down to $10, which is a new all-time low in many instances.

Many more bundles and movie classics on sale

While the Star Wars deals are certainly notable above, Apple is also rolling out discounts on various other bundles and iconic films. This is a great time to load up your library with fresh content before the holidays.

Bundle deals include:

Other notable deals:

Don’t miss this week’s earlier Apple movie sale with additional deals on Disney films, the latest $1 rental, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp