Apple discounts latest Disney films to new lows, more from $5 + $1 HD rentals

A fresh batch of movie deals have popped up over at the Apple movie storefront, delivering new all-time lows on Disney films and more. There’s also the usual smattering of $5 titles to add to your library permanently and this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks.

Disney films hit new all-time lows |

Apple is discounting various Disney films today to new all-time low prices, including Toy Story 4 and The Lion King at $12.99, which is the first time we’ve seen these titles drop below $15. You’d typically pay $20 for all the movies in today’s sale. While Disney+ has arrived to much fanfare, for non-subscribers this is a great way to lock-in discounted prices.

Other top picks include:

Additionals deals include |

This week’s $1 HD rental is Midsommar, which typically goes for over $5 at competing services. Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor star in this top-rated film.

