Apple discounts latest Disney films to new lows, more from $5 + $1 HD rentals

A fresh batch of movie deals have popped up over at the Apple movie storefront, delivering new all-time lows on Disney films and more. There’s also the usual smattering of $5 titles to add to your library permanently and this week’s $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks.
Disney films hit new all-time lows |
Apple is discounting various Disney films today to new all-time low prices, including Toy Story 4 and The Lion King at $12.99, which is the first time we’ve seen these titles drop below $15. You’d typically pay $20 for all the movies in today’s sale. While Disney+ has arrived to much fanfare, for non-subscribers this is a great way to lock-in discounted prices.
Other top picks include:
- Ralph Breaks the Internet: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin: $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Little Mermaid: $15 (Reg. $20)
- 101 Dalmations: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Sleeping Beauty: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mary Poppins: $15 (Reg. $20)
Additionals deals include |
- Million Dollar Baby: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Gran Torino: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle (2019): $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Chef: $5 (Reg. $10)
- London Has Fallen: $8 (Reg. $15)
- A Christmas Story: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Polar Express: $10 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Midsommar, which typically goes for over $5 at competing services. Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor star in this top-rated film.
