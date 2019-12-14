Today has returned Apple BeatsX and Powerbeats Pro to Amazon lows from $80

- Dec. 14th 2019 10:04 am ET

$80
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology lifestyle products deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Apple BeatsX Earphones for $79.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you prefer the look of a wire between earbuds or simply want to cut cost, today’s BeatsX offer at Amazon is certainly worth some attention. Users will enjoy 8-hour battery life and simple playback controls thanks to a built-in remote that’s also great for changing volume, answering phone calls, and more. When battery is depleted, plugging these in for 5 minutes yields an impressive two hours of playback. An Apple W1 chip makes pairing a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We went hands-on with them, see what we had to say here.

We also spotted the Apple Powerbeats Pro for $199.95 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $25 of the lowest price we have tracked. It’s easy to argue that AirPods are fantastic, but PowerBeats Pro are a great alternative for sport-related activities. This is thanks in part to sweat- and water-resistance, which makes them excellent workout companions. A newer Apple H1 chip improves reliability and connectivity times. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more when having a look at our hands-on and first impressions.

Shave at least 45% off today’s spending with Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $50 when clipping the on-page coupon. While these don’t carry the glamour of Beats, they have garnered a 4/5 star rating from more than 600 Amazon shoppers.

BeatsX Earphones features:

  • Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go
  • With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low
  • Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability
  • Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
  • What’s in the Box: BeatsX earphones, eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, quick start guide, warranty card

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$80

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
Headphones Beats

About the Author