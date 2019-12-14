Today has returned Apple BeatsX and Powerbeats Pro to Amazon lows from $80

Amazon is offering the Apple BeatsX Earphones for $79.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you prefer the look of a wire between earbuds or simply want to cut cost, today’s BeatsX offer at Amazon is certainly worth some attention. Users will enjoy 8-hour battery life and simple playback controls thanks to a built-in remote that’s also great for changing volume, answering phone calls, and more. When battery is depleted, plugging these in for 5 minutes yields an impressive two hours of playback. An Apple W1 chip makes pairing a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We went hands-on with them, see what we had to say here.

Shave at least 45% off today’s spending with Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $50 when clipping the on-page coupon. While these don’t carry the glamour of Beats, they have garnered a 4/5 star rating from more than 600 Amazon shoppers.

BeatsX Earphones features:

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

What’s in the Box: BeatsX earphones, eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, quick start guide, warranty card

