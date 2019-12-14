Today has returned Apple BeatsX and Powerbeats Pro to Amazon lows from $80

Amazon is offering the Apple BeatsX Earphones for $79.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you prefer the look of a wire between earbuds or simply want to cut cost, today’s BeatsX offer at Amazon is certainly worth some attention. Users will enjoy 8-hour battery life and simple playback controls thanks to a built-in remote that’s also great for changing volume, answering phone calls, and more. When battery is depleted, plugging these in for 5 minutes yields an impressive two hours of playback. An Apple W1 chip makes pairing a breeze. Rated 4.3/5 stars. We went hands-on with them, see what we had to say here.We also spotted the Apple Powerbeats Pro for $199.95 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $25 of the lowest price we have tracked. It’s easy to argue that AirPods are fantastic, but PowerBeats Pro are a great alternative for sport-related activities. This is thanks in part to sweat- and water-resistance, which makes them excellent workout companions. A newer Apple H1 chip improves reliability and connectivity times. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more when having a look at our hands-on and first impressions.
Shave at least 45% off today’s spending with Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $50 when clipping the on-page coupon. While these don’t carry the glamour of Beats, they have garnered a 4/5 star rating from more than 600 Amazon shoppers.
BeatsX Earphones features:
- Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go
- With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low
- Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability
- Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
- What’s in the Box: BeatsX earphones, eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, quick start guide, warranty card
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!