We are getting a VMware holiday sale today with up to 20% off some of its most popular desktop virtualization software. Recently updated back in September, you can now use today’s holiday code to knock 20% off the Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro apps whether you’re jumping in for the first time or upgrading from previous versions. Head below for all the details and today’s promotion code.

VMware Holiday S ale:

For those unfamiliar, VMware’s Fusion Pro software is a full-featured desktop virtualization app. It allows you to run Windows on your Mac (among other things). Whether you’re sharing files between operating systems or testing out your next big product on various platforms (“from desktop to mobile and cloud-scale” projects), VMware Fusion Pro does it all.

You can now score a copy of VMware Fusion 11.5 Pro for $127.99 after you apply code BYE2019 at checkout. That’s 20% off the regular $160 price tag, matching our previous deal price and the lowest total we can find. For those looking to upgrade (from Fusion or Fusion Pro version 8 or greater), your total will drop from $119.99 to $95.99 after you apply the discount code above.

As mentioned above, this is the pro-version of VMware’s most popular virtual desktop software. It is compatible with macOS Catalina and the latest release of Windows 10 while providing a deeper feature set over the basic subscription like linked clones, downloading/uploading other virtual machine setups, custom virtual networking configurations and more.

Remember, today’s VMware holiday sale also includes its high-end Workstation 15.5 Pro as well. The above code will drop it from $249.99 down to $199.99 shipped. While most users will be just fine with Fusion Pro, hardcore developers and the like will want to give this version a closer look.

VMware Fusion 11.5 Pro:

Build, Test and Demo your next big thing, from desktop to mobile and cloud-scale apps, right from your Mac with VMware Fusion Pro with features designed for advanced users, developers and IT admins…VMware Workstation Pro takes virtualization to the next level with the broadest operating system support, rich user experience, a comprehensive feature set and high performance. VMware Workstation Pro is designed for professionals that rely on virtual machines to get their job done.

