We are getting some notable Parallels Desktop deals today. Everyone’s favorite remote desktop company is now offering 10% off a series of its most popular software packages including Parallels Desktop 15, Parallels Desktop PRO, and the Business Edition. Head below the fold for more details and today’s special promo code.

Parallels Desktop Deals

You are looking at the lowest current totals out there with today’s Parallels Desktop deals. The most popular option available today would be on the standard Parallels Desktop perpetual license for $89.99 after you apply code 12D-1JW-FCJ at checkout. Regularly $100 at Amazon and direct from Parallels, outside of the limited Black Friday offer this is on par with most Parallels deals we see. It is also the current lowest entry fee to its world class remote desktop suite.

Much of the same applies to the subscription-based version of Parallels Desktop 15 which drops from $80 down to $71.99 after you apply the code above. Also listed at $80 on Amazon, this is the best price we can find anywhere. While this version is eligible for free upgrades when they come available (unlike the perpetual license above), you’ll have to maintain the $72 yearly fee to retain access beyond the first year.

Parallels Desktop is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac computer. It allows users to boot up a copy of Windows without restarting their Mac and offers up a number of notable features from there. You can drag and drop files between operating systems, test apps, or access software only available on Windows machines, just to name a few of the advantages here. Be sure to visit our hands-on review for even more details.

As we mentioned above, today’s promo code will also knock 10% off the Parallels Desktop PRO and Business versions of the software as well. For more deals on software, be sure to swing by our Games/Apps Guide.

Parallels Desktop 15:

Parallels Desktop Deals: Whether you need to run Windows programs that don’t have Mac versions, or you are making the switch from PC to Mac and need to transfer your data, Parallels Desktop has you covered. Use Windows side-by-side with macOS (no restarting required). Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text & drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications.

