Nearly three years after the first-generation model was announced, the new AirTV 2 set-top box for cordcutters is finally hitting the mainstream. With dual-band 802.11ac and deep Sling TV integration, AirTV 2 is set to make its mark amongst consumers that have ditched cable for a purely OTA setup. The second-generation model improves on its older brethren in a handful of different ways, most notably is a much-improved build that ditches the white plastic visuals for a more traditional consumer electronics approach. Read: slim black plastic. Head below for more details on the new AirTV 2 OTA streaming media player, including pricing and availability.

AirTV 2 arrives for under $100

AirTV has always been jockeying for position in the crowded cordcutting field, battling against HD HomeRun and other well-known players in the space. One of its biggest advantages has always been its marriage with Sling TV. It’s one of the few ways out there to merge OTA content with streaming TV services, making AirTV standout from the competition.

The new AirTV 2 offers the same basic features, bringing together OTA channels and Sling TV content into one integrated guide. Something that can’t be done on Apple TV within the Sling app or otherwise. Those that subscribe to Sling TV will continue to look to AirTV as one of the few suitable merged experiences out there for cordcutters.

Various upgrades worth noting

As I mentioned off the top, thankfully AirTV has gone away with the dreadful design of the first-generation. Now you can count on a slim footprint with the usual black plastic casing found on most set-top boxes these days.

Inside is the introduction of dual 802.11ac wireless radios, which should help with fast streaming at high-quality levels. Various OTA streamers and DVR setups have leaned on Ethernet connectivity over the years to ensure solid connections. AirTV 2 looks to cut the cord in a new way by in theory delivering a wireless build with solid connectivity.

Availability

Sling TV is offering a handful of discounted packages with AirTV 2 bundled right in, or you can purchase direct from Amazon for $100. Here’s a look at early deals available at launch:

Receive an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $49 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV. Receive an AirTV Mini, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $99 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV. Receive two AirTV Minis, an AirTV 2 and an indoor OTA antenna for $149 with a three-month prepaid subscription to Sling TV.

