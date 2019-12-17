Make the switch to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s router at $129.50 (Reg. $200), more

- Dec. 17th 2019 11:02 am ET

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $129.49 shipped. Normally selling for $200, like you’ll currently find at Best Buy, today’s offer is $11 under our previous mention from Black Friday and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Nighthawk AX4 comes packed with support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard, which means you’re looking at up to 3Gb/s of network throughput across 16 simultaneous download channels. So even when the whole family is over, NETGEAR’s router won’t break a sweat. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $13.

Other networking gear discounts include:

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR® Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, built with the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, provides greater network capacity with consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices. The Nighthawk® AX4 Wi-Fi router delivers a new level of Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity so you can connect, stream and download faster to newer mobile devices.

