Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Space Invaders Arcade Cabinet for $149.99 shipped. Usually selling for up to $299, today’s offer is $49 under our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest we’ve tracked on this version. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and relive the glory of the 80s. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine alongside a 17-inch color screen. The cabinet itself comes coated in plenty of eye-catching graphics and is a perfect piece to complete your game room. On top of the titular Space Invaders, there’s also a color version of the classic game. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for additional details.

A perfect way to complete your game room would be to bring home Arcade 1Up’s Galaga-themed stool. It’s made to pair with the brand’s lineup of scale cabinets and will only run you $80 at Amazon. Or if the four-foot size isn’t authentic enough, grab the Arcade1Up Riser for $45. This accessory elevates the arcade cabinet by an extra foot, offering a more comfortable experience for older gamers.

Want something a bit smaller than the featured Arcade1Up Space Invaders Cabinet? These mini arcade games provide hours of holiday cheer and are on sale from $9. While Space Invaders is missing from the batch of deals, you will find various titles like Mortal Kombat, Dig-Dug, Centipede, and more.

Arcade1Up Space Invaders Cabinet features:

Jump back to the 80’s, grab the joystick and prepare your lasers with Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders arcade cabinet. Dodge the aliens’ fire and counter with strategic shooting. Boasting authentic gameplay and artwork, these cabinets are the first-ever consumer models. Modern technology has allowed for them to be designed for mobility and affordability without sacrificing size and quality. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!

