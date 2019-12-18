Jabra’s Elite Sport Earbuds rock IP67 water-resistance at $149.50 (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite Sport Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds for $149.37 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for $4 more. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 25%, comes within $9 of the all-time low, and is the second-best offer we’ve seen. Featuring a true wireless build that’s pretty standard these days, Jabra shakes things up on its Elite Sport earbuds by including IP67 water-resistance. On top of its ability to accompany you on outdoor runs, even in the rain, Jabra has baked in heart rate monitoring and other fitness features. Expect to enjoy around 4.5 hours of battery life per charge, which jumps to over 13 with the included carrying case. With over 1,000 customers having left a review, these earbuds carry a 4.1/5 star rating.

Update 12/18 1:40pm: BesDio (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones (TT-BH047) for $23 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code LBAKMMEL has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 50% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

For those who don’t need the added fitness features or increased water-resistance, consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. These $40 earbuds feature water protection rated a IPX7, up to 20 hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

On top of today’s Elite Sport discount, we’re tracking a $50 price cut on Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds at $90. Or if you were hoping to bring home Apple’s coveted AirPods Pro before Christmas, you’re in luck with a sale bringing the price down to $235.

Jabra Elite Sport Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds features:

Enjoy working out with these Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds. Their innovative hear-through technology lets you filter in background sounds when you want, and an in-ear heart rate monitor helps you track workout goals. When paired with the included charging case, these Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds deliver a total of 13.5 hours of battery life.

