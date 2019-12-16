Score a $40 discount on Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds at $100

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds in Titanium Black for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $140, today’s offer is good for a 29% discount, matches our previous Black Friday mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Right now several other styles of Jabra’s Elite Active 65t are down to $120 at Amazon from $160, should the black style not be to your liking. Featuring an IP56 sweat-resistance rating, these true wireless sport earbuds feature up to five hours of audio playback per charge. The bundled charging case extends that to 15 hours, ensuring all-day listening. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t also include a customizable equalizer and come with several EarGels sizes to keep the earbuds in your ears. Over 2,000 shoppers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

On the more affordable side of true wireless audio, Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds enter with a $50 price tag at Amazon. Going this route ditches the more premium design and higher-end audio of the Elite Active 65T, but still lets you rock out without fear of cords getting in the way.

Don’t forget that we also spotted a notable discount on Sony’s AirPods competitor wireless earbuds, which have returned to their Amazon low at $198.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Listen to music with this sweat- and dust-resistant wireless Jabra Elite headset. It connects via USB, mini-jack or Bluetooth, and a powerful microphone lets you use voice commands with your mobile device. This Jabra Elite headset reduces background noise and has a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!