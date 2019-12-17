AirPods Pro are $235 and deliver before Christmas Day, more from $30

Costco offers its members Apple AirPods Pro for $234.99 shipped. With nearly every other retailer out there, including Amazon and Best Buy, charging the full $249 price and backordered past Christmas, this may be your last shot to have AirPods Pro under the tree this year. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up the latest from Apple on launch day, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” More deals below.

Target is offering urBeats Lightning Wired Earphones for $29.99 shipped, but REDCard members can snag them for $28.49. Normally up to $60, Best Buy has these buds on sale for $40 right now and Amazon has them at $30, though it’s currently out of stock there. If you’re wanting to upgrade from the bundled EarPods that your iPhone came with, or just wanting a spare pair, urBeats offer the iconic Beats namesake at a budget-friendly price. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Jump over to today’s coverage of the annual Anker Christmas sale for more audio deals. In fact, you can pick up Anker’s top-rated Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds $50, which is the best price we’ve tracked to date. I loved them in my hands-on review as a low-cost alternative to AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

