AirPods Pro are $235 and deliver before Christmas Day, more from $30

- Dec. 17th 2019 3:23 pm ET

0
Costco offers its members Apple AirPods Pro for $234.99 shipped. With nearly every other retailer out there, including Amazon and Best Buy, charging the full $249 price and backordered past Christmas, this may be your last shot to have AirPods Pro under the tree this year. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up the latest from Apple on launch day, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” More deals below.

Target is offering urBeats Lightning Wired Earphones for $29.99 shipped, but REDCard members can snag them for $28.49. Normally up to $60, Best Buy has these buds on sale for $40 right now and Amazon has them at $30, though it’s currently out of stock there. If you’re wanting to upgrade from the bundled EarPods that your iPhone came with, or just wanting a spare pair, urBeats offer the iconic Beats namesake at a budget-friendly price. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Jump over to today’s coverage of the annual Anker Christmas sale for more audio deals. In fact, you can pick up Anker’s top-rated Liberty Air truly wireless earbuds $50, which is the best price we’ve tracked to date. I loved them in my hands-on review as a low-cost alternative to AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

