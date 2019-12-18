Magazine gift deals from $2.50/yr.: Golf Digest, Reader’s Digest, and more

The DiscountMags Deals of the Week sale is now live with number of notable deals. One standout among the lot is 2-years of Golf Digest for $4.99 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $20 per year, it is currently down to $5 at Amazon where we have never seen it go for less. At just $2.50 per year, this is 50% below the next best offer and easily one of the best prices we have tracked on this one making it an ideal last-minute digital gift for the golfers on your list. Head below for even more deals.

Also in the sale, you’ll find notable prices on Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, Reader’s Digest, and Astronomy magazine starting from just under $5 per year with free delivery. Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, for example, is regularly over $23 per year, like it is at Amazon, and can be had for under $6.70 per year. That’s the best price we can find much like the rest of the titles in today’s sale.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies (Reg. $6) are now available

ComiXology is discounting Doctor Strange and Batman graphic novels from under $1.

Golf Digest:

Golf Digest magazine is one of the top golfing publications in the world. Designed for those who know their way around the links, its issues also include some basic information for beginners. With articles written by some of the top names in the golfing world that are designed to improve your performance, each issue is bound to have a few tips you can use to improve your game.

