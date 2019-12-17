ComiXology has kicked off its most recent sale, this time discounting a selection of graphic novels and single issues from Marvel’s Doctor Strange series. Deals start at under $1, and an easy way to get started would be diving into volume one of Jason Aaron’s Doctor Strange at $5.99. Usually fetching $17, today’s offer saves you 65% and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 284-page novel throws you into an action-packed story where Doctor Strange wakes up in a dark world with no memory, spellbooks, or weapons. Head below for additional top picks from today’s Doctor Strange comic sale and even more deals.

Other top picks from the Doctor Strange comic sale:

On top of giving Marvel fans a collection of ways to expand their digital library, ComiXology is also discounting a batch of Batman comics in its DC holiday sale. An easy recommendation would be to check out 2017’s White Knight at $4.99. Down from $13, today’s offer saves you 62% and matches the lowest we’ve seen. This novel offers a different take on Batman, and follows the story of The Joker embarking on a quest to heal the city he once terrorized. Or if you don’t like the sound of that redemption tale, be sure to check out all of the deals right here.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Doctor Strange Vol. 1 synopsis:

Only Doctor Strange can protect our world from the darkness beyond — but every spell he casts comes at a cost! Now witness the full toll taken on Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme as the good Doctor wakes up somewhere very odd, nearly naked, sans spellbooks and weapons and with no memory of how he got there…or why all the monsters are chasing him!

