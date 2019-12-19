Audio-Technica’s True Wireless Earbuds are down to a new low at $99 ($150 off)

- Dec. 19th 2019 4:33 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

BuyDig currently offers the Audio-Technica ATH-CKR7TWGY True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in Black and Gray for $99 shipped. Usually selling for $249, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you 60%, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Audio-Technica’s true wireless earbuds sport specially designed 11mm drivers with “diamond-like carbon coated diaphragms.” You’ll enjoy six hours of audio playback per charge, which jumps to 15 with the included carrying case. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

On the more affordable side of true wireless audio, Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds enter with a $50 price tag at Amazon. Going this route ditches the more premium design and higher-end audio of the Audio-Technica pair, but still lets you rock out without fear of cords getting in the way. 

And don’t forget that right now we’re tracking a 25% discount on Jabra’s Elite Sport Earbuds, which rocks IP67 water-resistance and fitness features at $149.50.

Audio-Technica True Wireless Earbuds features:

The ATH-CKR7TW in-ear headphones deliver the exceptionally pure audio of Sound Reality in a true wireless design. The headphones feature specially designed 11 mm drivers with diamond-like carbon coated diaphragms and pure iron yokes to provide extremely accurate, high-fidelity audio. The headphones’ housings contain dual-layer isolation structures that keep the electric circuitry separate from the acoustic space for optimal phase and transient response.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
buydig

buydig
Audio-technica

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go