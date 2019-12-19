Samsung Galaxy S10+ on sale from $470, today only (Refurb, Orig. $999+)

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone from $469.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it sells for $1,000 or more in new condition and today’s deal is $80 less than our previous mention. Notable features include a 6.4-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up Spigen’s Tough Armor case for Galaxy S10+. This model offers a slim design while still delivering notable protection. Best of all, the built-in kickstand makes it easy to view movies and more wherever your adventures take you. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 2,900 Amazon reviewers.

Don’t forget, we still have a notable deal on Samsung’s official 15W Qi charger, which is a great pair for the Galaxy featured above. With some of the fastest charging speeds out there, you’ll be able to quickly power-up your device.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features:

Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10+ Smartphone from Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera, and 8MP RGB depth sensor. The screen itself is a huge 6.4″ Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!