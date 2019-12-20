Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK Power Strip with USB Hub $14 (50% off), more

BESTEK via Amazon currently offers its Six-Outlet Power Strip with four USB Charging Ports for $14.49 Prime shipped when code 502TIL4E has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $29, today’s offer saves you 50%, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $5, and is best discount to date. Whether you’re looking to add some additional outlets to your desk or nightstand, this power strip is a great option for improving any charging setup. It offers 500J surge protection and on top of that, each of the four USB ports can dish out 2.4A of power to connected devices. With 130 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

Qualcomm Technologies is constantly innovating to bring phones and tablets a superior charging experience.This power strip used Quick Charge 3.0 charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging,up to twice as fast as Quick Charge 1.0 and to be 40% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Also adaptively charge compatible devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes (including Android and ISO Smart devices) with a total safe output of 5V/6A/30W. BESTEK USB power strip – 6 surge-protected AC outlets provides optimum and safe power for your home and office appliances. 3 Smart USB Ports and 1 QC3.0 Port power strip allowing you to charge smartphones and more.

