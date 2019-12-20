Score Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver for $294 and save $135

Newegg currently offers the Onkyo TX-NR595 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver for $294 shipped when code 93XPD84 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $429, today’s offer saves you $135, beats the Amazon low by $52, and is best price we’ve seen overall. Onkyo’s A/V Receiver comes equipped with six HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into Sonos setups. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the $109 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These are great budget-friendly speakers to help kickstart your surround sound setup. Or if you’re upgrading from an existing setup, these will let you take advantage of the receiver’s Dolby Atmos support. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup.

We’re also still tracking some discounts on a variety of ELAC and Sony home theater speakers which are upwards of 50% off and priced from $73.

Onkyo 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver features:

Onkyo TX-NR595 Home Audio Smart Audio and Video Receiver. Smart, simple, sensational surround-sound. With six HDMI inputs and dual outputs integrating players, TV and projector, you’re set for a 4K HDR video experience inside Dolby Atmos or DTS sound delivered through any speaker layout. FEATURES: Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Wireless Technology.

