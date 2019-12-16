Add a pair of ELAC or Sony speakers to your home theater at up to 50% off from $73

- Dec. 16th 2019 4:28 pm ET

Amazon offers the ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $347.98 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at B&H and Crutchfield for the same price. Having dropped from $580, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. These speakers were designed by the famed Andrew Jones and feature a three-way design comprised of a 5.25-inch aluminum cone woofer, four-inch midrange and one-inch soft dome tweeter. ELAC’s high-end UB5 are great for giving your desk setup some professional-grade sound without breaking the bank. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 225 customers. Head below additional speaker deals from $73.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we spotted a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98 shipped. Typically selling for $199, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sony’s speakers most-notably pack Dolby Atmos compatibility and are said to provide a “breathtaking cinematic sound experience.” These speakers both feature an angled design and can either be wall-mounted or paired with a floor or bookshelf speaker setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 820 customers.

Other notable speaker deals include:

ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker Pair features:

Enjoy balanced stereo sound with your amplifier and this pair of ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers. They feature a 3-way design with a 1″ soft dome tweeter concentrically mounted to a 4″ aluminum cone midrange driver, and a 5.25″ aluminum cone woofer. The speakers accept 40 to 140W of power from your amplifier, have a 46 Hz to 25 kHz frequency response, and were designed by Andrew Jones.

