Have Siri unlock the front door with Yale’s Assure Deadbolt at $215 (28% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $215 shipped. Having dropped from $275, you’ll still pay up to $300 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you up to 28% and marks a new all-time low. Standing out from other front door upgrades, this iteration of Yale’s Assure Lock SL sports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility. Such a feature brings plenty of flexibility to the smart lock, which pairs nicely with the ability to integrate into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-enabled setups. On top of being able to use your smartphone or summon a voice assistant, a built-in touchscreen allows for yet another way to ditch your keys. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 345 Amazon shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking to save a bit more? Ditch Siri in favor of Alexa or Assistant with the August Smart Lock for $97 at Amazon. This alternative will let you pocket plenty of extra cash compared to the lead deal, but at the trade-off of HomeKit control and more. Another major downside here is that you’ll miss out on the integrated number pad.

For more ways to expand your smart home kit to the front door, this morning we spotted a notable series of deals on various Ring Video Doorbells. The Pro model enters at $129, or up to $120 off, and you’ll find more starting at $99.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

