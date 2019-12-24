elago’s AW6 case brings classic iPod stylings to your AirPods at $9 (Save 25%)

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $12, like you’ll find direct from elago, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks a new Amazon low. elago’s AW6 aims to bring the classic iPod design to your everyday carry in the form of a protective case for your AirPods. Compatible with both iterations of Apple’s standard earbuds, there’s an LED indicator cutout for models equipped with Qi charging capabilities. Also included with the case is a carabiner, allowing you to conveniently clip your AirPods to a backpack and more for quick access. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

If the classic stylings aren’t doing it for you, protect your AirPods with a more affordable case instead. This well-reviewed option is backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,400 customers at Amazon, comes in a variety of colors, and will only cost you $5. Plus, this case also includes a carabiner as well, just like the featured deal.

elago AW6 AirPods Case features:

Put the case on and enjoy the nostalgic feeling of using an older music player. The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods case from scratches and external impacts. The LED indicator section is thinner, allowing the front LED to be visible. Compatible with Apple AirPods 2 and 1 (Wired & Wireless Charging Case). No hinge point at the back and the case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

