Lenovo’s brand-new Smart Display 7 + smart plug for $90 ($160 value)

B&H Photo is offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $89.99 shipped. Plus, you’ll get a FREE Lenovo Smart Plug with your purchase (a $30 value). Normally $130 for the Smart Display 7 itself, this is the first discount we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering a 7-inch screen with a built-in camera for video calls and monitoring your house, this Smart Display is the perfect extension of your smart home. Having just released a few months ago, this is Lenovo’s latest entry into the smart home ecosystem. Reviews are thin here, but you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those in the Alexa ecosystem will want to check out the Echo Show 5 at $60 shipped. While it doesn’t include a free smart plug, this compact speaker commands your smart home with ease. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For other great smart home deals, be sure to give our guide a visit. We’ve currently got Ring Spotlight Camera at $129, two Echo Dots for $38, and more.

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array. A physical mute button and a camera shutter control the microphones and camera in the Smart Display 7.

