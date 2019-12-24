Ring’s battery-powered Spotlight Cam drops to $129 following a $70 discount

B&H currently offers the battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cam for $129 shipped. Typically you’d pay $199 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you $70, beating our previous mention by $20, and marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Featuring the ability to record in 1080p, Ring’s Spotlight Cam expands upon its Video Doorbell brethren to offer additional home security coverage. Alongside just being able to keep an eye on outdoor activity with a 1080p sensor, it has built-in LED light strips for illuminating your yard, as well as a siren. Over 1,985 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Update 12/24

A perfect way to leverage your savings from today’s sale is to grab one of Ring’s Rechargeable Battery Packs at $29 at Amazon. This will make maintaining near-100% uptime on your camera a cinch, as you’ll be able to quickly swap in the spare.

For more ways to expand your smart home, earlier this morning we spotted a 25% discount on August’s HomeKit Smart Lock Pro + Connect hub at $150.

Ring Spotlight Cam features:

Get alerts on your phone, tablet and PC whenever motion is detected, so you can see, hear and speak to people on your property from anywhere. Armed with HD video, lights and a siren, Spotlight Cam protects your home around the clock – day or night, rain or shine.

