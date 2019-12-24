Save 26% on the Osprey Daylite Daypack at an Amazon all-time low of $37

Amazon offers the Osprey Packs Daylite Daypack for $36.95 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. This outdoor pack is a great piece of gear to accompany you on your next hike or adventure. It features two stretch mesh side pockets for water bottles and more, alongside plenty of room for essentials. What’s even better is that there’s an internal multi-function interior sleeve that can be used for either a reservoir, MacBook, or iPad. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 700 customers.

Save even more by opting for Amazon’s in-house Ultralight Packable Day Pack at $16. This open sports a similar form-factor, trades off some of the added internal storage for a packable design that folds into its own zippered pocket for convenient transportation.

If you’re looking for some outdoor-ready apparel, Timberland’s Winter Sale is taking 25% off boots and more.

Osprey Packs Daylite Daypack features:

The Daylite is at home on a 14,000-foot summit or on a trip to the local farmer’s market. Designed to attach to a number of Osprey’s larger packs and travel bags for use as a separate pod pack on day trips away from base camp, it is the perfect companion on any trip. Access to the main compartment is easy with a large zippered panel. Side mesh pockets hold water bottles and other sundries while a front pocket with a mesh organizer and key clip secure small items in a single secure spot.

