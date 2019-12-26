Save 30% or more on Parallels Desktop 15, Quicken, and other software from $14

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is taking 30% or more off a selection of software for Mac and PC with deals starting at under $14. In most cases you’re looking at digital downloads, but otherwise, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on a one-year subscription of Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac for $55.99 as a download. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is $16 under our previous mention and one of the lowest prices to date. Parallels Desktop is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac computer. You can drag and drop files between operating systems, test apps, or access software only available on Windows machines, just to name a few of the advantages here. Parallels Desktop is highly-rated overall and you can check out our hands-on review for even more details. Head below for more.

