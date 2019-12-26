Save 30% or more on Parallels Desktop 15, Quicken, and other software from $14

- Dec. 26th 2019 9:17 am ET

From $14
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Today only, as part of its Year-End Deals, Amazon is taking 30% or more off a selection of software for Mac and PC with deals starting at under $14. In most cases you’re looking at digital downloads, but otherwise, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on a one-year subscription of Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac for $55.99 as a download. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is $16 under our previous mention and one of the lowest prices to date. Parallels Desktop is one of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac computer. You can drag and drop files between operating systems, test apps, or access software only available on Windows machines, just to name a few of the advantages here. Parallels Desktop is highly-rated overall and you can check out our hands-on review for even more details. Head below for more.

Other notable software deals include:

Parallels Desktop 15:

Parallels Desktop Deals: Whether you need to run Windows programs that don’t have Mac versions, or you are making the switch from PC to Mac and need to transfer your data, Parallels Desktop has you covered. Use Windows side-by-side with macOS (no restarting required). Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text & drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $14

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Parallels Desktop

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go