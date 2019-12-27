The eufy P1 Smart Scale syncs with Apple Health and more for just $30

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale with HealthKit for $29.99 shipped in white when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code EUFYSCALEP1W at checkout. Get it in black for the same price with the code EUFYSCALEP1B. This is down from its $45 going rate and is a match for our last mention. With Bluetooth connectivity, this scale syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit, making it super simple to track your weight loss progress in the new year. There are multiple measurements provided by the scale, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and more so you get a well-rounded bit of information each time you step on it. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

