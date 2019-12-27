Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro returns to all-time low of $129 ($120 off), more

B&H is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129 shipped. This is down from its $249 going rate at Amazon and is a match for our last mention. Offering 1080p footage, hardwired power, and advanced motion detection, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a great addition to any household. Installation should only take around 15 minutes according to Ring, meaning that it’ll be up and going in less time than it takes to brew a pot of coffee. Even though gift giving season is over, you’ll still be getting packages throughout the year, so this is a great way to keep porch pirates at bay. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Update:

You can also score Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99 at B&H, down from the $199 going rate at Amazon.

Now, another way to keep an eye on your patio is to use something like the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera. It’s around $100 shipped at Amazon for the starter kit, and additional cameras will run you around $90. With Blink, you’ll get a 2-year battery life and true wireless functionality, meaning you can place the cameras anywhere you want or need.

For other smart home gear on sale, our handy guide is a great place to look. We’ve got Yale Assure Locks for your front door, Arlo Pro cameras, and even smart bulbs for under $5 there.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

