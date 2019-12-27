Arlo Pro comes with FREE cloud recording + more for $130 (Reg. $180+)

Amazon is offering the Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally fetched up to $250 though it has gone for around $180 these days. This is a match for its all-time low that we’ve only spotted at Amazon once before. Offering wireless functionality, these cameras are built to be used both indoors and outside. Plus, Arlo gives you seven days of FREE cloud recordings, which means that you’ll always have the footage ready to go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Wyze Cam Pan is just $35 shipped at Amazon, making it a great budget-friendly alternative to today’s lead deal, howbeit there’s no waterproofing here. It records 1080p, but unlike today’s lead deal, it can rotate 360-degrees and tilt its head for full-motion viewing.

The regular Wyze Cam V2 is a great way to save even more. It gets rid of the pan and tilt feature of the Wyze Cam Pan to knock $11 off its price, making it just $24 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Don’t forget about the HomeKit-enabled eufyCam 2 that’s currently $50 off at Best Buy if you’re more tied into the Apple ecosystem.

Arlo Pro features:

Free of power cords and wiring hassles, easily place Arlo Pro cameras wherever you want and monitor your home from every angle

Night vision: 850 nm LEDs illuminates up to 25 feet, IR cut off filter

Video resolution configurable up to 1280 x 720

Rechargeable Batteries : Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging

