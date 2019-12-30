Razer’s 2019 edition Kraken Gaming Headset returns to low at $50 (Save $30)

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset 2019 Edition in black or green for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find direct from Razer, that’s good for an over 37% discount and matches the Amazon low. For one of its latest version of the Kraken headset, Razer has built-in plenty of enhancements. You’ll find a 7.1-channel surround sound system with a “wider soundscape” than before. In terms of actual build quality, the Bauxite aluminum frame has been complemented by new ear cushions with memory foam and a cooling gel layer. Plus, to ensure teammates can clearly hear you in competitive play, Razer’s headset sports a cardioid microphone. Note: Shipping is delayed a day or so on the black model. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 890 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Razer Kraken under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor’s mounts in our hands-on review.

Just last month we took a hands-on look at Razer’s Kraken Ultimate headset, which offers a more high-end and customizable experience than the featured deal today.

R azer Kraken Gaming Headset 2019 Edition features:

Since its inception, the Razer Kraken has built a reputation as a cult classic within the gaming community. It made its mark as a staple at countless gaming events, conventions, and tournaments. We’ve now improved the features of this crowd favorite to not just give its audio quality a boost but also make it more comfortable so you can game all day with the headset you love.

