CyberPower’s 350VA 6-Outlet Compact UPS returns to Amazon low at $30 (25% off)

- Dec. 31st 2019 9:36 am ET

Amazon offers the CyberPower CP350SLG 350VA 6-Outlet Compact UPS for $29.95 shipped. Down from $40, a price you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches the Amazon low, and is the best price we’ve tracked in years. Centered around six outlets, this compact UPS can supply up to 255W of simulated sine wave power to connected gear. It sports a 350VA internal battery, making it a solid option for keeping a Wi-Fi router or modem running during power outages. There’s also built-in surge protection to safeguards electronics. Over 1,600 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

At under $30, this is one of the most affordable ways to bring home a UPS. Amazon’s in-house options, for example, start at $40 as a comparison. Though if you’d like to take advantage of the featured deal’s surge protection capabilities, you can score a two-pack of best-selling AmazonBasics 200J Power Strips for $11.50. You’ll make out for less than the CyberPower UPS will still keeping gear safe from power surges.

This morning we also spotted a discount on the new Meross HomeKit-enabled Outdoor Smart Plug, which has received its first price cut to $30 at Amazon.

CyberPower 350VA 6-Outlet UPS features:

The CyberPower CP350SLG Standby UPS system provides battery backup and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems. This UPS system is energy efficient with GreenPower UPS High-Efficiency design, which cuts down on energy costs by reducing power consumption and heat buildup.

Cyberpower

