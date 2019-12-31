Meross’ new HomeKit-enabled Outdoor Smart Plug gets first price cut to $30

- Dec. 31st 2019 8:49 am ET

0
Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its new Outdoor Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched yesterday, today’s offer is good for a $5 discount and marks a new low. Headlined by HomeKit support, this smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to integrate outdoor lights and more into your setup. It has two individually-controllable outlets and on top of Siri support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa, Assistant, and your smartphone for control. With this being such a new release, reviews are still coming in. Though the previous generation model carries a 4/5 star rating from over 1,200 shoppers.

Those who can live without the outdoor-ready design can also save an extra $10 compared to the lead deal when opting for the Wemo Mini Smart Plug instead. Priced at $20, this model still rocks HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. While it won’t do the trick for automating outdoor lights, it will handle your indoor Siri-enabled needs just fine. At the beginning of the year we deemed it our favorite smart plug on the market. 

For more smart home deals, you’ll definitely want to swing by our guide. There you’ll find offers on Ring Spotlight cameras, Assistant-enabled smart displays, and more.

Meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover. Ideal for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, and more. Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Works with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or above), Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and compatible with SmartThings. Schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

