This wall mount supports up to 75-inch TVs and is down to $12.50 (Save 50%)

- Dec. 31st 2019 2:22 pm ET

Fortressmount (99% positive feedback in the past 12 months) via Amazon offers its TV Wall Mount for $12.49 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $25, today’s offer saves you 50%, is the second-best we’ve seen, and comes within $1.50 of the Amazon low. With the ability to support an up to 75-inch TV, this bracket is perfect for wall-mounting that new home theater display you picked up over the holidays. It rocks a slim design that won’t protrude too far from the wall and can tilt up to 20-degrees for getting the perfect viewing angle. Includes a five-foot HDMI cable as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Depending on your setup and how many streaming boxes, gaming consoles, or devices you’ll be connecting to the wall-mounted TV, grabbing some extra HDMI cables may be in order. Amazon’s in-house cables are an easy recommendation, with a ten-foot cable selling for $8 or a six-foot model fetching $7.

If you’d rather not deal with the hassle of wall-mounting a TV but want to enjoy the minimalistic look, a projector might be more well-suited. Luckily, right now we’re seeing Epson’s 1080p model at an Amazon low of $516.50.

Fortress Mount TV Wall Mount features:

Universal Design Fits Most 40-70″ (some 20-75″) TVs up to VESA 600 x 400 and 165 lbs Now Includes Easy to Reach Pull Tabs for the Safety Lock 100% Lifetime Guarantee Flush 1.5″ Profile; Tilts for Better Viewing and Reduced Glare Fits 16 and 24″ Wooden Studs plus Masonry; Allows for 3° Rotation Adjustment and Includes a 5′ Braided High Speed with Ethernet HDMI Cable

