Secure your property with two Ring Spotlight Cams for $249 ($398 value)

Today only, as a part of its Mega Deal Zone, B&H is offering a two-pack of wired Ring Spotlight Cams for $249 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 each for the wired version, delivering $398 worth of total value here. Ring’s cameras offer an integrated spotlight to help shine extra light around your property. Meanwhile, the camera itself delivers 1080p feeds and more. This is an easy way to expand your Ring setup in 2020 at a notable discount. These cameras can be used to beef up security around your home in areas where a traditional alternative may not fit the bill. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those willing to go the more low-tech route will want to consider a Mr. Beams MB360 spotlight at $13.50. You’ll obviously miss out on the built-in camera, but for the price, there is a lot of value here. Amongst the notable features is up to 350-square feet of coverage, which will do a great job of blanketing driveways and entrances with light. The bulb itself pushes 140-Lumens as well, ensuring that there is enough brightness from the LED light. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ring Spotlight Cams feature:

Connect your Ring camera with Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when motion is detected. Talk to visitors through compatible Echo devices by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Add a Ring Protect Basic Plan for $3/month and record all your videos, review what you missed for up 60 days, and share videos with friends, family, neighbors and more.

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

