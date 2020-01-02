G.SKILL’s mechanical keyboard rocks red backlighting and is $62.50 (Reg. $86)

Amazon offers the G.SKILL RIPJAWS KM780R Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $62.54 shipped. Typically selling for $86, that’s good for a 27% discount, is $2.50 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen in over four months. G.SKILL’s gaming keyboard is based around Cherry MX Brown switches and is complemented by red backlighting, as well as an aluminum construction. Plus, it sports six macro keys, dedicated media controls, and more to help streamline your gaming setup. Its roster of features makes it a must for any battlestation. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Head below for more.

An essential piece of kit for any PC setup, gaming or otherwise, is a mousepad. This extended gaming pad will run you $14 at Amazon right now, which is a great way to use some of your savings. With room for a keyboard as well as a mouse, this is great way to tie your battlestation together.

Should you be in search of a new mouse for your setup, we’re still seeing this Bluetooth model on sale for $24. Plus, you’ll find more gear in our PC Gaming guide.

G.SKILL RIPJAWS Mechanical Keyboard features:

The RIPJAWS KM780R MX mechanical keyboard is taking the world by storm with its revolutionary features, focused engineering, and avant-garde aesthetics. The KM780R MX has been thoroughly tested by eSports gamers from CS:GO (FPS), League of Legends (MOBA), and Starcraft II (RTS) to ensure the Cherry MX Brown switches can keep up with the APM of the fastest players. G.SKILL has created a work of art which is both appealing to the eye and functional.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!