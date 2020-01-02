Overwatch and Star Wars Official Hardcover Cookbooks hit Amazon low at $17.50

- Jan. 2nd 2020 12:33 pm ET

Amazon is offering the hardcover Overwatch Official Cookbook for $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $35, it dropped down to between $18 and $22 for the holidays and is now at the Amazon all-time low. It is filled with over 200-pages of “authentic recipes inspired by the game’s diverse heroes hailing from all corners of the universe.” Along with step-by-step instructions, these recipes come along with “mouthwatering” full-color photos, pairing suggestions, and more as well. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more cookbook deals.

We also spotted the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook down at $17.50 Prime shipped on Amazon. This official hardcover cookbook is now a few bucks under our previous all-time low mention and includes over 170-pages of recipes from the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

However, if the cookbooks aren’t working for you and your gaming collection, there are other ways to display your Overwatch fandom. This Overwatch 2020 Monthly Wall Calendar goes for under $10 Prime shipped and features “full color printing on high-quality, gloss paper.” We are also still tracking the official Star Wars 2020 wall calendar down at $7.50 right now as well.

For actual meals, you’ll want to browse through our roundup of the best Instant Pot and Crock Pot cookbooks right here.

Overwatch Official Cookbook:

Based on Blizzard Entertainment’s global phenomenon Overwatch, this official cookbook is packed with scores of authentic recipes inspired by the game’s diverse heroes hailing from all corners of the universe. Building from the game’s compelling narrative and variety of characters, this cookbook features international food and drink recipes from each hero’s homeland. Each recipe includes straightforward step-by-step instructions, mouthwatering full-color photos, pairing suggestions, and more. 

Blizzard

