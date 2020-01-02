Score four Wi-Fi smart plugs for around $5.50 each at Amazon (25% off)

TanTan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $22.49 Prime shipped when the code 258M91RX is used at checkout. This is down from its $30 going rate, marking a 25% discount and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a way to upgrade your smart home on a budget, this is it. You’ll be able to make four devices in your household smart with just a few simple steps. Supporting Alexa and Assistant voice controls, these smart plugs can command your coffee maker, lamps, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Those looking to just pick up a single smart plug might want to take a look at the WeMo Smart Plug. It’s $20 Prime shipped and will work with Alexa and Assistant like today’s lead deal, however, it also sports HomeKit compatibility.

Don’t forget to swing by our Smart Home guide. We’ve got sales on RGB bias lighting kits, smart locks, garage door controllers, and more there.

TanTan Smart Plug features:

Mini wifi outlet works with alexa and google home

Instantly control devices connected to tantan wifi smart plug wherever you have internet by using the free app on your smartphone

Schedule your smart socket to automatically turn on and off your electronics as needed, such as a humidifier, electric kettle, christmas tree, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan

