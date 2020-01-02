Add bias lighting to your TV for $8 with this smart RGB lightstrip (40% off)

- Jan. 2nd 2020 1:27 pm ET

0
Govee US (98% positive all-time feedback from over 9,500) via Amazon is currently offering its 6.5-foot App-enabled RGB LED Lightstrip for $7.79 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. In order to lock in the price drop, you’ll need to apply code L5LTOQCN at checkout. Normally selling for $13, today’s price cut will save you 40% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Want to decorate your home theater, office or workstation with the Philips Hue look without emptying your wallet? Govee’s lightstrip is an affordable alternative that still packs smartphone control alongside seven different lighting modes, music-sync, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

At under $8, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable way to add ambient lighting into your space. For comparison, this highly-rated 16.4-foot white LED lightstrip still sells for $9, and it lacks the built-in smartphone capabilities as today’s featured deal.

For more smart home deals, be sure to swing by our guide. One notable offer that we’ve spotted today is on an Alexa-enabled garage door opener hub for $28.50.

Govee App-enabled RGB LED Lightstrip features:

  • Easily dim and switch the light with smart phone App control, even you are several meters away from the led strip light; Simple control save your time.
  • There are more than 16 million of colors selection on the APP, and you can adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%, building your own home theater.

