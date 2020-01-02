Withings BPM Connect logs blood pressure into Apple Health at $71 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Withings BPM Connect Smart Blood Pressure Monitor for $70.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 29%, beats the previous price cut by $9, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Withings’ BPM Connect syncs with your iPhone or Android device, bringing blood pressure readings to the Apple Health app and other services. It makes a great companion to a fitness wearable for supplementing your health tracking, and fits everything into a compact design that’s simple to use. Complete with an FDA seal of approval, you’ll be able to count on medically-accurate data. With over 2,000 customers having left a review, over 60% left a 4+ star rating.

Save even more by going the route of Omron’s 7 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor, which sells for $53 at Amazon. Here you’ll still enjoy HealthKit support, but the more affordable price comes with the trade-off and ditching the all-in-one design. But at $18 less than the featured deal, it’s a great budget-conscious buy for upgrading your health tracking kit.

For other ways to help kit your fitness-related New Year’s resolutions, today’s Gold Box has deals on Trigger Point foam rollers from $8, as well as various workout supplements starting at $5.50.

Withings BPM Connect features:

Withings BPM Connect makes it remarkable convenient to take your blood pressure at home. It provides medically accurate blood pressure and heart rate measurements with immediate color-coded feedback on the monitor. BPM Connect also synchronizes seamlessly via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the free Health Mate app on your iPhone or iPad, where you can see all your data history and share it with your doctor.

