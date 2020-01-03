Alienware’s Advanced Gaming Keyboard rocks ambient RGB lighting: $45 ($20 off)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Alienware Advanced AW568 Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. Typically selling for $65, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s deal is good for an over 30% discount and is the best we’ve seen in over nine months. Alienware’s AW568 keyboard brings 103 backlit keys, five programmable macro buttons, and Cherry Brown switches to your gaming setup. Plus, Alienware adds some extra flair into the mix with ambient RGB lighting built into the case that will surely give your setup the desired battlestation vibes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Rest your new gaming keyboard on this extended gaming pad and put some of your savings to use from today’s sale. It’ll run you $14 at Amazon right now, providing your setup with enough room for the keyboard as well as a mouse.

For a higher-end peripheral by comparison of the lead deal, G.SKILL’s mechanical keyboard is still on sale is down to $62.50 (Reg. $86). Or to enhance your setup in another way, Logitech’s G703 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse is down to $80.

Alienware Advanced Gaming Keyboard features:

Conquer enemies efficiently with this Dell Alienware keyboard. It has three adjustable leg options to ensure comfortable keystrokes, and the multimedia buttons let you adjust device volume to customize gaming experiences. This Dell Alienware keyboard has ambient RGB lighting with 16.8 million color choices for playing games in dark environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!