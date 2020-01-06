At CES 2020, Origin PC unveiled its new Big O system. The hybrid desktop computer comes packed with an Xbox One S or a PS4 Pro alongside robust PC gaming internals to create a single, multi-platform gaming beast. It will undoubtedly come at a price, but it also might be one of the most powerful and versatile all-in-one gaming systems out there too. All the details are down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Big O Console/PC Hybrid

The Big O PC meets home console system started as a much more ambitious project for Origin, however. Initially, the Big O was going to be much larger with plans to house a PC gaming rig alongside all three major current-generation consoles from Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. Judging by the MSRP on the version we saw at CES this year, the original plan was likely far too lofty an idea and would have resulted in an overly pricey machine.

The version coming to market is still quite a head-turner. Origin PC is offering the new Big O with notable PC specs and your choice of either an Xbox One S all-digital or a PS4 Pro built-in.

The Corsair x Origin Hybrid

All carried in the custom, dual-chamber Corsair Crystal Series 280X chassis, Origin didn’t just make a giant PC case and shove your favorite home console in there. As you can tell by the press images, the console end of things gets completely taken apart to professionally implement it into the system as a whole. For example, both the PC internals and the PS4 or Xbox One make use of the same cooling system. Origin’s choice of chassis makes sense considering it was bought out by Corsair earlier this year.

While it might not be ideal for those that custom build their PC gaming rigs from scratch, Origin is providing customers with a decent set of upgrade options and the like. Big O adopters can choose between an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or an Intel i9-9900K CPU with up to 32GB of RAM. The Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Ti video card is being put to use here while additional upgrades are available for the SSD storage (console included) and even the choice of whether or not to add an internal video capture card.

Pricing/Availability

The new Origin PC Big O starts at around $2,500 and goes up from there, depending on your choice of internals. It is available to order directly from Origin with a 14 to 16 day delivery time. While an included gaming capture card that can pull footage directly from the built-in console to the PC side of things sounds like a streamers/reviewers dream, we are less than a year out from next-generation PlayStation and Xbox hardware. That makes the whole thing seem a little bit late to the party if you ask me, despite sounding quite impressive on paper.

However, you might want to give our guide on how to build your PC gaming rig for under $1,000 a look before dropping any cash down on the soon-to-be last generation Big O.

Our CES 2020 Guide is also chock full of all the best new releases straight from the show floor in Las Vegas.

Source: Kotaku

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!