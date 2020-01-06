With the start of the new year comes an array of new book releases. Inside this January reading list, you can find several thrillers, romantic comedies, history novels, and much more. So cozy up by the fire and read below to find out which novels we can’t wait to pick up this month, and be sure to check out our December reading list.

The Better Liar

The “Better Lair” by Tanen Jones is a thriller that has some deceiving characters and dark twists that will have you at the edge of your seat. When a woman desperately wants her inheritance from her dying father, she will conceal her sister’s death to claim their joint inheritance. However, she realizes she has to be alive for her to get the money, so she hires another woman to take her sister’s place. She needs to convince her father that her sister is still alive so that they can receive their inheritance, but unfortunately, both women have secrets that put their plan in jeopardy.

A Long Petal of the Sea

Looking for a historical fiction novel? A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende would be a perfect choice. This book is about a young couple in love that flee the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War in search of a place to call home. Throughout this book, you will follow their struggles and heartache to get to a new place, and it’s said to be a great love novel as well. You can find it on Amazon for pre-order, and it releases on January 21.

American Dirt

If you’re looking for your next great read, American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins seems very interesting. This story starts with a women’s journalist husband writes a tell-all that exposes the head of a drug cartel. Lydia and her son then have to become migrants as they flee Mexico for the hope of finding safety in America. This novel takes you through their journey and their scary encounters.

When You See Me

Finally, I am closing January’s Reading List with a new thriller that I am personally most anticipating. Lisa Gardner is one of my favorite authors, and on January 28 she is releasing a new book called “When You See Me.” This book is based in a small town, where a serial kidnapper lived ten years ago. When a present-day crime happens that looks identical to the past, FBI Special Agent Kimberly Quincy and Sergeant Detective D. D. Warren have built a task force to follow the digital bread crumbs.

Which book are you most anticipating to read? Let me know in the comments below.

