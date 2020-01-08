Pelton took the fitness world by storm for better or worse in 2019, and thus, CES 2020 has seen several new releases geared towards this category. The latest of which comes from Huami’s Amazfit brand, which is introducing its HomeStudio treadmill that features a massive 43-inch HD smart mirror, surround sound speakers, and more. Pelton Tread made waves with its all-in-one design featuring a huge display, but AmazonFit HomeStudio goes further with an even more intensive design. Head below for all the latest details.

Amazfit HomeStudio takes on Peloton

The upcoming AmazFit HomeStudio delivers a fresh take on workouts at home, with a standalone “headless” treadmill that’s loaded with tech and paired next to a 43-inch vertical smart mirror display. Taking a look at the treadmill first, you’ll find a similar design to what we’ve seen from the Peloton Tread. A continuous and paneled belt design is, in theory, easier on the body than those old school belt-style treadmills made popular over the years. Here’s a full breakdown from Huami:

Amazfit HomeStudio is a connected fitness treadmill paired with a 43” HD screen, called the GLASS, and surround sound JBL speakers to provide an immersive and highly personal boutique fitness experience. Amazfit HomeStudio utilizes AI-powered computer vision to detect and help correct form for members.

The unique design that skips the integrated display for a standalone vertical smart mirror provides the highlights here. The large panel delivers access to over 1,000 classes at launch that includes treadmill, sculpt, stretch, and yoga exercises.

Wang Huang, Chairman, and CEO of Huami, details further:

“We want to bring the latest in fitness to our users, through products and services they can count on. That’s what Huami Amazfit is bringing to the new decade – cutting-edge innovation in health technology.”

Other notable features include three 20W JBL speakers designed for an “immersive” audio experience, alongside an integrated camera for facial detection, and more. The treadmill itself tops out at 12MPH when in-use.

Pricing and availability

While there’s certainly a lot to like here, availability and forthcoming pricing will ultimately decide whether this product has any chance of hitting the mainstream. Huami says that a release date is on the horizon, along with a price that will “delight US customers.” So there’s that. Ultimately, Huami will be playing catch up to Peloton, which already has a headstart, market share, and the name recognition to go along with it.

Jump over to our CES 2020 guide for additional details on all of today’s biggest releases and more out of Las Vegas.

Source: BusinessWire

