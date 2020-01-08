Husky’s 200-piece socket set comes with a lifetime warranty at $59 (35% off)

- Jan. 8th 2020 3:25 pm ET

Get this deal
35% off $59
0

Home Depot is offering the Husky 200-Piece 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch Socket Set for $59 shipped. Down nearly 35% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This socket set includes only the sockets themselves, and not any ratchets, so do keep that in mind. Whether you’re missing a few sockets or just want to always have a spare on hand, this is a great way to bolster your DIY kit. Plus, Husky carries a lifetime warranty from Home Depot, so if a socket ever breaks, your local store can easily replace it at no cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re just starting out, then why not opt for this Craftsman 40-Piece Socket Set for $40 shipped. While it doesn’t include nearly as many pieces as today’s lead deal, it does give you a ratcheting wrench, extension, and more.

Don’t miss out on the savings we recently found on DEWALT’s screwdriving sets. We have a 31-piece kit for $9 or an 18-piece at $8.50, depending on what kind of bits you need.

Husky 200-Piece Socket Set features:

With 200 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2 in. drive sockets, this is the ultimate socket collection from Husky. Each socket features off-corner loading to help prevent the rounding and damage to fasteners. The set offers a wide selection of sockets including SAE, Metric, 12-point, 6-point as well as standard and deep length sockets. This is the perfect set for any DIYer, auto-tech or professional mechanic to update their socket collection with.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
35% off $59
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
husky

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide