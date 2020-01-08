Husky’s 200-piece socket set comes with a lifetime warranty at $59 (35% off)

Home Depot is offering the Husky 200-Piece 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch Socket Set for $59 shipped. Down nearly 35% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This socket set includes only the sockets themselves, and not any ratchets, so do keep that in mind. Whether you’re missing a few sockets or just want to always have a spare on hand, this is a great way to bolster your DIY kit. Plus, Husky carries a lifetime warranty from Home Depot, so if a socket ever breaks, your local store can easily replace it at no cost. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re just starting out, then why not opt for this Craftsman 40-Piece Socket Set for $40 shipped. While it doesn’t include nearly as many pieces as today’s lead deal, it does give you a ratcheting wrench, extension, and more.

Don’t miss out on the savings we recently found on DEWALT’s screwdriving sets. We have a 31-piece kit for $9 or an 18-piece at $8.50, depending on what kind of bits you need.

Husky 200-Piece Socket Set features:

With 200 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2 in. drive sockets, this is the ultimate socket collection from Husky. Each socket features off-corner loading to help prevent the rounding and damage to fasteners. The set offers a wide selection of sockets including SAE, Metric, 12-point, 6-point as well as standard and deep length sockets. This is the perfect set for any DIYer, auto-tech or professional mechanic to update their socket collection with.

