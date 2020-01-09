Build Bandai’s light-up 1/5000th scale Star Destroyer kit at $108 (Reg. $140)

Amazon currently offers the Bandai Star Wars 1/5000th Star Destroyer Model Kit for $107.99 shipped. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $4 of the Amazon low, and matches the second-best discount we’ve seen. Bandai’s Star Destroyer model kit stacks up to 12.6-inches long and is assembled out of eight different sheets of colored pieces. No tools are required to build, but a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. Replicating many of the ship’s details from A New Hope, Bandai has also included miniature versions of the Millennium Falcon and Tantive IV Blockade Runner. Best of all, it includes a lighting kit so you can make the ship come to life in your collection. All of the company’s Star Wars model kits are well-reviewed and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Bring the Star Destroyer into your collection without the premium lighting kit installed for $76 at Amazon. Here you’ll score nearly the same model, just without the ability to complete the ship with realistic lighting. Or for those looking to assemble a piece of a galaxy far, far away without diving into this massive model may one to check out another of Bandai’s kits.

If LEGO is more your thing, we just took a hands-on look at the recent UCS Star Destroyer kit, which brought the LEGO Star Wars 20th anniversary to an end in excellent fashion.

1/5000 Star Destroyer Model Kit features:

The long awaited Star Destroyer from Star Wars is here as a 1/5000 Model kit!

This 12.6 inch long model comes with a display stand, in-scale Millennium Falcon, and a Blockade runner to recreate the sequences in “Star Wars a new hope.

