Scosche’s latest product is an all-new 1080p “smart dual dash camera.” It’s powered by Nexar and is dubbed the NEXS2. It uses the technology built into your smartphone alongside the Nexar safe driving app to record, capture, store, and upload footage to your personal Nexar Cloud. This dash camera won’t just let you relive some awesome road trips, but it could be the key to proving your side of the story in the case of an accident.

Scosche’s latest dash camera is smartphone-connected

While many dash cameras offer a smartphone connection to view footage, the Scosche NEXS2 goes a step further. Through a connection to your device, this dash camera will get GPS data and work with Siri Shortcuts. But, the most important feature is that it auto uploads your footage to the cloud so you’ll never run out of local storage.

See the entire road ahead…and more

The Scosche NEXS2 doesn’t just capture footage of what goes on outside of your car, but inside as well. The 1080p30 front-facing camera offers a 155-degree field of view, ultra low-light recording, and HDR for great dynamic range. However, there’s also a 720p30 camera that has a 140-degree field of view for interior recording. It uses an IR LED array to see in the dark when driving around, and this can prove crucial if you’re accused of using a smartphone during an accident when you were not using one.

Never worry about where you park again

The NEXS2 from Scosche offers a “high-precision” 3-axis G-Sensor that automatically “detects, measures, and records incidents.” This feature also works in the parking mode, so any footage from an incident, while you’re not around, will be saved so it won’t be overwritten as time goes on. Plus, the “One-Click reporting” feature sends a “comprehensive incident report directly to participating insurance companies.”

Everything you need for installation is included

Scosche includes a 23W dual-port USB charger, an 11.5-foot 90-degree USB cable, installation tools, zip ties, and mounts. This is everything you need for a nice and clean installation of this dash camera, making sure that there are no cords or cables in your way while driving.

Pricing and availability for the Scosche NEXS2 Dash Camera

The Scosche NEXS2 Dash Camera will be available in Sumer of 2020 at an MSRP of $199.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ take

This dash camera solves a problem that many haven’t yet: cloud storage. While it’s hard to keep the dash camera itself connected to the cloud while driving, using your phone is a smart move. Plus, the GPS feature is great if you’re wanting to know exactly where something happened.

