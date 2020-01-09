Take the law into your own hands, This Is the Police 2 on mobile drops to $5

In This Is the Police 2 players must run the “sheriff’s department, manage cops, investigate, interrogate, and incarcerate.” This hybrid experience will present gamers with tough decisions alongside a mixture of story-driven content and XCOM-style turn-based tactical combat. Just released in the last few months of 2019 at $7, you can now score it for just $4.99 on the App Store. Today’s sale marks the very first price drop on iOS. The same goes for the regularly $8 Android version which is now available for $5.49 on Google Play. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

While the iOS app deals have been slow thus far in 2020, this morning’s roundup does have some notable offers. You’ll find deals on titles like Heroki, Magic Launcher Pro, AudioKit Digital D1 Synth, Tower of Fortune 2 and many more for between completely free and $2 or so. On the productivity side of things, we also have the award-winning PDF Expert on Mac for $30 (Orig. $80).

iOS Universal: This Is the Police 2: $5 (Reg. $7)

Android: This Is the Police 2: $5.50 (Reg. $8)

This Is the Police 2:

Interpret the law as you see fit in This Is the Police 2, sequel to the acclaimed noir drama This Is the Police! Run the sheriff’s department, manage your cops, investigate, interrogate, and incarcerate. Make tough decisions – and try to keep out of prison yourself! – in this story-driven mixture of adventure, strategy, and turn-based tactical combat. Is it a simulation? A management game? A tactical challenge? A visual novel? A puzzle? It’s all of these, and more!

