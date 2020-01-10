Add Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock to your EDC on sale for $90 and save $60

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $89.99 shipped. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats the Black Friday price cut by $1, and is one of the best we’ve tracked since October where it was $5 less. Perfect for adding some missing I/O back to your MacBook, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini brings Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. It rocks a bus-powered design, making it a notable option for using while traveling. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 160 customers, and for a more hands-on look, be sure to check out our review. More details below.

Those looking for a way to save even more still can instead opt for Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub enters at $42. You won’t find the same array of inputs as on Elgato’s Mini Dock, but this more budget-conscious option still has Ethernet, HDMI, and three USB 3.0 ports. This alternative also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 870 customers.

Or if you want an even more budget-friendly option for pairing legacy devices with your Mac, nonda’s highly-rated USB-C adapter is an easy buy on sale for just $6.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Expand the connectivity of your Thunderbolt 3 enabled Windows or Mac system with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock from Corsair. This dock connects to your host system using an integrated 4.7″ Thunderbolt 3 cable and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and one Gigabit Ethernet port.

