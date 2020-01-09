nonda’s highly-rated USB-C adapter is an easy buy at just $6 (Save 25%)

- Jan. 9th 2020 10:14 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapter for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $8, today’s offer saves you 25%, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. nonda’s USB-C adapter lets you use legacy devices with newer Macs or iPad Pro, and features a similar design to Apple’s in-house version, which sells for about $16 right now at Amazon. Whether you’re looking to pair a desktop hard drive with your machine or connect a peripheral on-the-go, this adapter should be up for the task with a maximum 5 Gb/s transfer rate. With a 4.6/5 star rating from over 585 customers, this is also #1 new release at Amazon. More below.

At the $6 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a USB-C adapter for less at Amazon. Though if you’re willing to sacrifice the more well-known branding, then you’ll be able to make out for less when grabbing this two-pack of compact USB-C adapters. These options ditch the cable-like design of the lead deal and enter with a $4.50 price tag at Amazon. Plus, over 7,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Earlier we spotted a discount on Blue’s Snowflake USB Mic at $24.50, which would pair nicely with today’s discounted adapter.

nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapter features:

  • [Usb 3. 0 SuperSpeed] up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter.
  • [Plug & play] OTG Adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter.
  • [Support Side by side Use] won’t block adjacent USB-C port, which may happen on adapters with No cable.

