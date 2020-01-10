Gold’s 3-piece kettlebell kit now one of the most affordable at $27 (Reg. $50)

Walmart is offering the 3-piece Gold’s Gym Kettlebell Kit for $26.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This set is regularly $50, although you will find it from $40 via third-party Amazon sellers right now. In other words, today’s deal is almost 50% off and the best price we can find. These cement-filled kettlebells are covered in a much more grip-friendly vinyl coating and features an “extra wide handle for increased control.” Along with the workout DVD and exercise chart, the set includes 5, 10, and 15-pound kettlebells. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can save some cash by going with a smaller set of AmazonBasics kettlebells which start from under $19. But they don’t have the vinyl exterior and would run you even more if you tried to score three of them. The CAP Barbell Vinyl Coated Cement Kettlebells are even less, starting from just $6 on Amazon and carrying solid 4+ stars ratings from over 1,200 shoppers.

Walmart is also still offering the Gold’s Gym Ab Wheel at just $5 for all of your core workouts this year. We have big-time deals on both Muscle Milk and MyProtein supplements right now as well as all the fitness apparel discounts you could ever need.

Gold’s Gym Kettlebell Kit:

Improve your performance with the help of the Gold’s Gym Kettlebell kit. Weighing in at 5, 10, and 15 pounds respectively, this set of three weights will allow you to achieve various levels of workout intensity. Suitable for building a gym-quality strength training routine in the privacy of your own home, these kettlebells can add resistance to a variety of exercises to increase difficulty and build lean muscle.

