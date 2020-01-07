Big-time 2020 deal on MyProtein’s Whey Isolate: 6.6-lbs. for $36 (Reg. $120)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-lbs. of its Impact Whey Isolate in various flavors for $36 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-pound packages to your cart and apply code ISO36 at checkout. Regularly as much as $120 (or $40 per pack), today’s deal saves you $84. This is on par with our previous deal prices and a perfect time to stock up for 2020. The whey isolate has 22 grams of protein per serving with a lower lactose and fat content than the standard and slightly less expensive whey option. My Protein supplements are among the best and most affordable on the market. The popular Optimum Nutrition, for example, goes for about $58 on a 5-pound package. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Considering how much you’re saving with today’s lead deal, it might be worth refreshing your bender situation. The Magic Bullet blender has everything you need (including on-the-go blender cups) for just $30 right now. Otherwise, take a look at those affordable BlenderBottles so you can shake up a smoothie on the road for under $7.

From Gold Box treadmills to ab rollers, the fitness related deals are coming fast and hard today. On top of huge workout apparel discounts at Lululemon and Nordstrom Rack, be sure to browse through our picks of the best 2020 running shoes for men under $100 right here.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!