Get the core of your dreams in 2020 with a Gold’s Gym Ab Wheel at just $5

Walmart is offering the Gold’s Gym Ab Wheel for $4.97. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $8.50 at Walmart, it currently goes for $8 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Make 2020 the year your abs really start to pop without even having to go to the gym. Featuring foam grip handles and dual wheels for “increased stability,” you can get a solid ab/core and shoulder workout from just about anywhere with one of these handy ab rollers. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At under $5, even the most affordable options on Amazon start at slightly more than today’s lead deal. Even the normally rock-bottom Double Wheel Exerciser from HomeGym sells for $5 even, which is a few cents more than the Gold’s model above.

But we have loads of deals to help you get in shape at a discount today. Amazon is offering up to 25% off NordicTrack treadmills while Lululemon and Nordstrom Rack both have notable activewear sales running right now. We even have some great deals available on Apple Watch so you can keep track of your 2020 workouts.

Gold’s Gym Ab Wheel:

Get the sculpted core and the toned upper body you’ve always wanted with Gold’s Gym Ab Wheel. It targets your arms, shoulders, back and abdomen all at once with one simple move. It’s a smart alternative to crunches and sit-ups to tighten your body and strengthen your muscles, without having to leave your home. This ab roller features dual traction control wheels for increased stability and has soft, foam-grip handles that mold to your hands. It’s easy to use for beginners and professionals.

